A new-look pub has thrown its support behind a charity after re-opening.

The Hunting Lodge, in Whitey Bay, reopened as a new Sizzling Pub & Grill following an extensive remodel.

Bosses marked the occasion by inviting Daft as a Brush founder Brian Burnie to officially re-open the pub, in Earsdon Road.

The pub and staff are now planning a host of fund-raising events and activities in the upcoming months to support the cancer patient care charity.

Seven new jobs have been created following the pub’s refurbishment.

Joanne Seed, general manager, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Hunting Lodge looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have Brian from Daft as a Brush cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“Daft as a Brush Patient Care offer an essential service to those fighting cancer, providing outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment with free transport to and from the Freeman and Royal Victoria Infirmary hospitals.

“The charity are hoping to double the amount of patient journeys in the near future and we’re looking forward to fund-raising to help them towards this goal.

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Whitley Bay is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub & Grill, we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination in a welcoming atmosphere.”

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of the Whitley Bay to see what the new look Hunting Lodge is all about.”

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Hunting Lodge, visit www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/northwest/thehuntinglodgewhitleybay or call 0191 253 5781.

For more information on Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care and the work they do to help support cancer patients please visit www.daftasabrush.org.uk.