Everyone will be aware that the north end of the promenade in Whitley Bay from the Rendezvous Cafe has not been renovated.

I do hope this is not because the area falls in the Tory-controlled St Mary’s Ward.

It is, however, appropriate to add that the Labour Party leaflet for the May elections made reference to the sitting councillors having no influence and people should, therefore, vote for its candidates.

I leave readers to make up their own minds.

Trevor Davis

Earsdon