REGENERATION: Seating plan is not ideal

Congratulations are due to North Tyneside Council over the restoration of the Spanish City Dome at Whitley Bay, as well as for the make-over of the promenade opposite the former Rex Hotel.

Credit is also due to the residents who campaigned for the retention of the balustrades.

These are far more attractive than the railings that were originally proposed for the area.

However, those thinking of resting their legs and enjoying the new prom may think twice when they see that the only seating has been placed a mere foot away from the large rubbish bins.

Whose bright idea was this?

It is hardly the way to take the sea air, is it?

Jennifer Daley

Monkseaton