REGENERATION: We have to finish the job

It was wonderful to see our town being praised in a national newspaper recently.

Our mayor and council should be especially proud to read of ‘a regeneration programme that many seaside towns would kill for’.

The great work that has been done at Spanish City makes it all the more vital that we finish the job and secure funding for the rejuvenation of the lighthouse and the remaining parts of the promenade.

This would give residents of St Mary’s ward the coastline they deserve, and I hope their representatives will fight to achieve this.

Martin Murphy

Labour candidate for St Mary’s Ward