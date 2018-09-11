REGENERATION: What about the upkeep?

Thank you for the lovely photographs of the newly-restored promenade and Dome in Whitley Bay – all looks splendid.

Also, thanks to the council for at last doing something about the dereliction of our town.

However, my and many residents’ concern is how is it all to be maintained?

There seem to be three diligent cleaners, but what else? Is there a ‘beach master’ sited along the prom who is in charge of daily supervision, repairs, first aid and control?

Surely, we have learned from the past that the coast cannot look after itself.

We need someone on the spot so that nothing gets out of hand.

Has this really been thought through?

Margaret Marley

Whitley Bay