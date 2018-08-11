Regional accolade for popular salon

It’s celebration time at a North Tyneside salon as it has received a prestigious accolade.

The Hairdressers and The Beauty Lodge in West Moor won the Best Hairdressing Salon title in The 1st Newcastle Awards.

Belinda and Kevin Hillman have run The Hairdressers for more than 11 years and The Beauty Lodge for six years.

Belinda, pictured with her team, said: “We love what we do and bringing the latest colours and products to the salon is what the clients like about our salon, along with our long-standing friendly team and great customer service. We are part of a great community and I believe the support from our loyal clients, West Moor Community Centre and Westmoor Primary School, has helped us get the awards recognition.”

The salon supports charity Changing Lives. It accepts donations of toiletries any time.