Register a place at Whitley Bay Classic Car Show

Hundreds of vintage care are heading to the coast later this year.

Classic car owners are now able to register their vehicles and guarantee their spot at the Whitley Bay Classic Car Show, taking place on The Links on Sunday, September 15.

Now in its sixth year, the event organised by North Tyneside Council will feature mid-1930’s classics to more recent models, with owners on hand to talk about the cars’ history.

Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “This is a really significant event for Whitley Bay, taking place with the magnificent Spanish City in view and many fantastic places to eat and drink nearby.

“So many people visit the town on that day and the atmosphere is brilliant, perfect for a special day out along our wonderful coastline.”

Vintage bus favourites will be on display and visitors can enjoy a short trip along the coast in one.

There will be live music, a range of street food and small fairground rides for children.

Exhibitors can register their vehicles at www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching Whitley Bay Classic Car Show 2019.

The yearly event, which attracts thousands of people, is free to attend.