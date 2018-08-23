Relieving pressure on A&E over Bank Holiday weekend

Residents are being asked to help ease pressure on A&E services over the August bank holiday.

NHS England is urging people to see a pharmacist or make an appointment to see a GP for non-emergency health issues.

Although some GP practices are closed over the weekend, the NHS has been working to ensure people can access a GP appointment or pharmacist should they need advice or treatment for a wide range of minor illnesses or ailments.

If people need urgent advice for something serious, but are not sure whether to go to A&E, the NHS 111 service provides advice from qualified clinicians.

NHS England’s Medical Director for Cumbria and the North East, Professor Chris Gray, said: “Many GPs have extended opening hours and pharmacists across the region are open for business over the bank holiday, but please make sure you order your prescriptions before the weekend.

“Emergency departments get extremely busy during holiday periods and we want to ensure that people who can be cared for elsewhere are not waiting at A&E.

“For minor illnesses, your local pharmacist is an excellent source of help and should be your first point of contact, and advice is available on the NHS.uk website.”

Pharmacies open on Monday are: - Asda, Whitley Road, Benton, 9am to 6pm;

Boots, Silverlink Retail Park, 9am to 6pm;

Boots, Bedford Street, North Shields, 10am to 4pm;

Boots, Park View Shop Centre, Whitley Bay, 10am to 4pm;

Boots, Percy Park Road, Tynemouth, 10am to 3pm;

Lloyds, Newsteads Drive, Whitley Bay, 9am to 1pm and 1.45pm to 6pm;

Morrisons, The Killingworth Centre, Killingworth, 10am to 4pm;

Morrisons, Preston Grange, North Shields, 10am to 4pm;

Morrisons, Hillheads Road, Whitley Bay, 10am to 4pm;

Tesco, Norham Road, North Shields, 9am to 6pm.