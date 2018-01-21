Remember loved ones at church

A Whitley Bay church is holding a special event for people to remember loved ones.

Members of the local community are invited to come into the St John’s Methodist Church on Friday, February 2, to light candles and to remember people they have been close to, or friends who are ill or in difficulties.

Visitors can also write short poems or messages which will be displayed as part of Let There Be Light.

During the event there will be singing from local school and church groups and music from a number of musicians.

The aim of the event is two-fold: to reach out to the local community, and welcome them, and to raise money to update the church lighting.

Organiser Noreen Rees said: “We’d like to welcome people to St John’s to spend some quiet time away from their busy lives, to reflect and to listen to uplifting music.”

The event takes place between 1pm-3pm and 4pm-7pm. There is no admission charge but donations are welcome. Refreshments will be on sale.