REMEMBRANCE: A dignified tribute

We are aware that there were numerous Remembrance Services held all over the borough of North Tyneside.

However, as residents of Tynemouth, could you please pass on our thanks to the people who organised the dignified service of re-dedication held at the War Memorial in Front Street, which attracted a huge crowd.

It was very moving hearing the names of the fallen being read out and we heard many people saying “that was grandfather or relative...”. The buglers added the ‘professional’ touch.

It was also gratifying to see the Scouts, Cubs and Brownies representing the younger generation.

Following the service, in accordance with the rest of country, bells rang to celebrate the Armistice; we understood this was courtesy of Tynemouth Life Brigade, which used the bells saved from various wrecks off our coast.

All in all, it was very satisfying event.

Name and address supplied