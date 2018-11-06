Remembrance services to honour men and women killed in conflict

Residents around the borough will come together to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

A number of events are planned on and before Remembrance Sunday.

An act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence will take place at the North Tyneside Post 1945 Jigsaw Memorial at the White Swan Centre, Killingworth, on Saturday, at 11am.

On Sunday, in Wallsend, organisations will leave Richardson Street at 10.35am, arriving at the War Memorial, Burns Closes, for 10.55am.

In North Shields, the parade will leave Tyne Met College in Hawkey’s Lane at 10.30am, arriving at the War Memorial at 10.50am for the service at 10.55am. Afterwards, it will reform and march past, concluding at Tyne Met College.

Residents in Benton are invited to join the parade at 10.15am, at the Ex-Servicemen’s Institute, Crescent Way North, Forest Hall, leaving at 10.25am. The parade will march to the memorial in the grounds of St Bartholomew’s Church, Station Road, Benton, where wreaths will be laid. The event will conclude with a service in the church.

In Whitley Bay, the parade will assemble from 2.30pm in Victoria Terrace, leaving at 2.50pm to march to the memorial on the Links, where the service will take place at 3pm.

Elsewhere, a Remembrance Service will be held at Ebenezer Gospel Hall in North Road, Wallsend, on Sunday, at 4.30pm, followed by refreshments.

And W3 Ladies’ Group from Holy Saviours Church, Tynemouth, and customers of Head On Hairdressers, Hotspur Street, have been knitting poppies for a display in the church.

At St Augustin’s Church, North Shields, 201 names will be read out at 10am on Sunday for those connected to the Church and the Parish who lost their lives during the First and Second world wars.