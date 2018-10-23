RESEARCH: Questions on Fisher Choir

After three years’ research on Cullercoats Fisher Choir, I am nearly at the stage where I can compile my findings for publication.

However, there are some vexing issues, which I’m hoping readers can help with.

If anyone attended Cullercoats Fishermen’s Mission from 1990 onwards, I would be glad to hear their memories of some of the personalities.

Next is for any information on A Night On The Deep, which was performed there in February 1967, especially its order of service and hymns.

Finally, I have been trying to establish a list of past Fisher Mission choir members from 1886 until 1990. If Pauleen Haggath (nee Troughton), Edith Heron (Storey) and Rita Sturrock, or any of their families, can contact me at the family history and heritage group at Cullercoats Community Centre on Monday afternoons, or phone me on 0191 435 9747, I’d be very glad.

George Frampton

Whitley Bay