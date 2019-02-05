Resident Amy scores her century

A well-known community stalwart has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Friends and family of Amy Soulsby joined her for the occasion at her North Tyneside Council-run retirement apartment.

Amy attributed reaching the milestone to “behaving herself” and was delighted to open her telegram from the Queen, although joked there was no money in it.

Born in January 1919, she grew up in North Tyneside in the aftermath of the First World War. She worked as a fitter and turner at the Wallsend slipway during the Second World War.

Amy was unable to have her own children, but fostered six children throughout her life, saying she loved every second of it.

She even started the Rosehill Boys Club after taking over a closed down pub and taking on the role of treasurer.