Resident wins prize draw for survey on Whitley Bay

A Whitley Bay resident is planning a shopping spree after winning a prize draw.

Malcolm Mason won a £50 shopping voucer in the draw, organised to ask Whitley Bay Big Local.

Residents were asked to respond to three survey questions on what they would like to see happen in the town, what activities offered at Big Local’s Whitley Road shop, and the best way to support people.

Malcolm, a resident at the Lenore Care Home, was randomly selected by Big Local chairman, Alan Dickinson.

All of the responses will help Big Local with planning for the next phase of their work to help Whitley Bay.

Whitley Bay Big Local is a resident led, ten-year project that is playing a key role within the town; working in partnership with residents, community groups and other partners, providing support to a diverse range of projects which have helped to build the area’s growing sense of community.

Sarah Sutton, community involvement coordinator, said: “The survey and prize draw was included in the latest edition of Whitley Bay Big Local’s newsletter and was also circulated at the recent Community Carnival.

“I also asked people to complete the survey in person as part of my community engagement work in the town.

“As we plan for the next 5 years of the project, Whitley Bay Big Local is keen to hear the views of residents and will be actively consulting with local people, businesses and partners in the coming months.

“This will include an open drop-in session at Big Local’s shop between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, September 15.”

To find out more about that and other activities at the Big Local shop you can like Whitley Bay Big Local on Facebook, contact sarah.biglocal@yahoo.co.uk or call (0191) 252 3570.