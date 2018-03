Members of North Shields Probus Club visited the Victoria Tunnel in Newcastle.

The tunnel was built in the mid 1800s to transport coal from Spittal Tongues Colliery to the riverside at Ouseburn and was later used as an air raid shelter during World War II.

The Probus Club, which welcomes retired and semi-retired men, meets from 10am on Wednesdays, at Marden Residents’ Association base in Bavington Gardens, North Shields.