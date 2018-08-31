Reunion for ex-school pupils

A reunion is being held for past students of Whitley Bay Grammar School and members of Rockcliff Rugby Football Club.

Those who attended the school between 1945 and 1952 are invited to the get together, which is being held in Trenchers Restaurant, at the Spanish City in Whitley Bay, from 11.30am on Tuesday, September 4.

It is being organised by four former pupils, who have taken over responsibility of the get togethers following the death of former pupil Peter Drysdale in 2015.

For more information, contact Joan on (0191) 252 9239.