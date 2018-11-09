Revised book tells the latest story of Spanish City Dome

A new book tells the complete story of an iconic building, including its recent redevelopment.

The revised version of The Dome of Memories looks at the history of the Spanish City, in Whitley Bay, following its beginnings to reopening.

North Tyneside Council opened the doors again to the Grade II-listed building in July, with more than 16,000 people stepping inside over the two preview days.

The book – written by Mick Sharp of Black Dog Design, published by the council and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund – it is a follow-up to the original book released in 2011 which followed a major exhibition at the Dome attended by more than 15,500 people.

The revised version captures the essence of that exhibition and adds new and previously unseen stories, research and images.

There is also a fascinating insight into the outstanding programme of restoration, culminating in the Dome’s renaissance.

Mick said: “We are really over the moon with the new edition of the book. We have seen a tremendous renewal of Spanish City and the book captures this remarkable story.

“We have photos that people haven’t seen before plus more stories of the families and people associated with the Spanish City. The book tells the story the buildings, the people and a shared ambition to sustain a venue that is central to the history of the Whitley Bay leisure experience.

“Hopefully, the book will revive quite a lot of memories for people.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE, who wrote the book’s foreword, said: “The book is a fantastic way to capture the Dome’s history and its stunning regeneration.

“It’s a high quality publication, which will be of interest to anyone who has visited the restored Spanish City, has fond memories of the Dome or simply wants to know more about its history.”

The Dome of Memories will be on sale for £10 from a number of council buildings including Customer First Centres and libraries and St Mary’s Lighthouse.

Copies will also be available from Keel Row Bookshop in North Shields and at Spanish City.