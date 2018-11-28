Revving up for special birthday treat

A care home resident enjoyed her 100th birthday with some very special guests.

Staff at West Farm Care Centre, in Longbenton, organised a surprise for Margaret Borrowdale to mark the occasion.

In her younger years, Margaret and her husband used to ride around the North East on a Harley Davidson, with a sidecar so their daughter could travel with them.

To help bring back fond memories, care home staff spoke to a Harley Davidson dealership in Gateshead who arranged for three Harley Davidsons to attend, and presented Margaret with gifts including a Harley Davidson branded t shirt, key ring and cup.

Afterwards, there was a party, with a singing entertainer while Margaret was presented with her telegram from the Queen and a cake, made by Chloe’s Cakes.

Born in Ouseburn, Margaret worked in a fruit and veg shop and then a grocery store. As well as motorbiking, her favourite pastimes included baking cakes and pies, coach holidays and vacations abroad.

She has one daughter called June and two granddaughters, Leigh and Lynn. Margaret is also a Freeman of the City of Newcastle.

Talking about her 100th birthday party, Margaret said: “It was great to see a Harley Davidson again, I have such warm memories of it from when my husband and I used to ride.

“Thank you to all of the staff who organised it and the residents involved. It was a lovely day.”

For more information about West Farm Care Centre and the type of care it provides please visit www.craighealthcare.co.uk