RNLI opens applications for beach lifeguards

A lifesaving organisation has opened its application process for people interested in working on the beaches this summer.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institition (RNLI) is looking for new recruits to spend a season working on the region’s beaches, including at North Tyneside.

Successful applicants will receive world-class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, good rates of pay and the chance to develop valuable skills for a future career.

Carl Harris, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: “Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience – you get to call the beach your office for a start.

“But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public stay safe while enjoying their visit, and ultimately to help save lives at sea.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life-changing.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.

“It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

And it’s not just on the beach where lifeguarding skills can be put into practice. The training provided by the charity can be an ideal first step towards many career paths, including continuing to work for the RNLI or for a career in the emergency services.

For more information visit www.rnli.org/BeALifeguard