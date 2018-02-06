Road closed following serious collision

One of the region’s major roads is closed following a serious collision.

The southbound carriageway of the Central Motorway in Newcastle is expected to remain closed for four hours.

Three people were taken to hospital after a one-car collision near the jucntion with Claremont Road at around 11.05 this morning.

The two passengers in the car are described as being in a serious condition. The driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Police will remain at the scene throughout the afternoon and it is expected that a full road closure of the southbound carriageway will be in place for around four hours.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing but police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

If you witnessed the crash, call 101 quoting log 323 06/02/18.