Roadworks for the week ahead

Highways chiefs have unveiled details of roadworks that are scheduled to take place this week.

If they go ahead as planned, there will be phases of overnight lane closures northbound and southbound between the Howden/Wallsend junction and Holystone junction on the A19 from tomorrow to Saturday – 8pm to 6am, with diversions in place.

There are also set to be partial ring closures on the Silverlink roundabout. The roundabout and stretch of road before it continues to have a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

In addition, a section of the northbound carriageway from the Clifton Interchange near Morpeth is set to be subject to full overnight closures and lane closures between 8pm and 6am from tomorrow to Sunday, December 17.

There will also be a closure of the northbound exit slip road at this point and lane closures with speed restrictions at other points of the A1 road to the north and south.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place. This project for drainage work is due for completion on Wednesday, January 10.

All roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions.