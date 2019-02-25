Roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 this week.

A1, Scremerston: There will be northbound lane closures with stop/go boards between Scremerston roundabout to Highfields roundabout between 9.30am and 3.30pm until March 1, for drainage work.

A1, Brownieside: North and southbound lane closures, with 24-hour bus stop and layby closures between 8pm and 6am until March 2, for improvement and upgrading work.

A1, Belford: A northbound lane closure with traffic signals between 10am and 3pm on March 1, for electrical work.

A19, Silverlink: Various north and southbound lane closures between 8pm and 6am until March 2, for junction improvement work. This project is due for completion in March.

Further afield

A1(M) - A194(M) - A66(M): North and southbound hard shoulder closures between 9am and 3.30pm from February 28 until March 1, for inspection work.

A1(M), junction 58- 60, County Durham: 24-hour hard shoulder north and southbound closures with narrow lanes between 8pm and 6am until March 2, for concrete barrier work.

A1(M), junction 51- 50, North Yorkshire: Southbound lane closure with IPV protection between 6.30am and 9.30am on March 2, for sign fault repair work.

Planned roadworks could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.