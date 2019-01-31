ROADWORKS: Ward needs more care

I was pleased to read of North Tyneside Council’s progress on the repair and maintenance of highways and pavements, (News Guardian, January 17).

Coun Carl Johnson is right to state that these issues are a significant concern for residents, residents of St Mary’s ward being no exception.

It was disappointing then to read in the Highways Asset Management Plan (HAMP) that the only street in the ward due to receive renewal or resurfacing works this financial year is St Mary’s Avenue.

I would hope that the next HAMP will include more much needed investment in this sometimes overlooked part of the authority.

Martin Murphy

Whitley Bay