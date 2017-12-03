Rotary club continues support for Macmillan Cancer Care

Rotarians have continued their support for a charity.

For the past 10 years, the Whitley Bay Rotary Club has dedicated a collection day to support Macmillan Cancer Care.

And at their recent collection event in Whitley Bay town centre, they raised £500.

President John Clarkson was delighted to present a cheque to Erin Fairley, district fund-raiser for Macmillan.

During the meeting, Erin said: “Macmillan is here to help people live life, no matter what.

“We give you the support you need to hold on to who you are and what’s important.

“But right now, we can’t reach everyone who needs us, which is why this cheque and Rotary’s support is so important to us.”

She added: “Life with cancer is still life – let’s help people live it.”

President John thanked Erin and added that he felt sure Rotary would wish to continue supporting Macmillan over the coming year.

For more on Whitley Bay Rotary Club call 07956 280761.