Rotary club honours North Tyneside students

Young teenagers have been honoured for their service and work in the community.

The Rotary Club of Whitley Bay has been recognising the outstanding achievements of some of North Tyneside’s young people over the last 76 years.

Whitley Bay High School's Steve Wilson, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Hannah Stradling, Rotary president Terry Took, student Flyn Mathews, and Coun Tommy Mulvenna.

Each year, the club hands out its annual Civic Cup to pupils at Monkseaton High School and Whitley Bay High School who have gone above and beyond for their neighbourhood.

Recently, it held a special Civic Cups Evening at Whitley Bay Golf Club where the awards were presented to the pupils by North Tyneside Council chairman Tommy Mulvenna.

There were two winners from each school, with Joe Walker-Hardwick and Lauren Scobie honoured for Monkseaton High School, while Hannah Stradling and Flyn Mathews were the winners from Whitley Bay High School.

All the winners outlined to club members and guests why their school had nominated them for these special awards.

Rotary Club president Terry Took said: “I am delighted to welcome the staff and students from both schools and to listen about their contributions to our community.

“I am amazed at the variety and enthusiasm of all these young people here tonight.”

Among the work the students were honoured for was helping in a local food bank and becoming a pageant starlet; supporting a fellow school friend who had developed a brain tumour; being a team member with the Tiny Lives Unit in Newcastle, which supports families with premature babies; and becoming an official lifeguard for the summer season at Blyth and continuing to help out with the training programme through the winter months.

Rotary officials praised the selfless work of the teenagers in their community and the honour they brought to their respective schools.

Terry added: “We have all witnessed a positive reflection of what many young people are doing in their spare time and it is so encouraging to note how they are making a positive contribution to their community, and also a reflection on the schools they represent here.”

Each of the students received a cash award, certificate and an engraved cup.

After the presentation the staff and students stayed for an evening meal, which was followed by a few kind words from Coun Mulvenna.

Anyone seeking more information about the Rotary Club and its work in the community should visit www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=173 or telephone 07956 280761.