Rotary Club honours students’ work in the community

Outstanding students have been honoured for their achievements in the community.

The Rotary Club of Whitley Bay held its annual Civic Cup presentation, with North Tyneside Council chairman Cath Davis on hand to present the trophies.

The two winners from Monkseaton High School were Megan Gibson and Jamie Fox, while Ethan Tatters and Amy Bell were honoured from Whitley Bay High School.

All the winners outlined to club members and guests why their school had nominated them for the awards.

Club President John Clarkson said: “I am delighted to welcome the staff and students from both schools and to listen about their contributions to our community.

“The variety of personal achievements they have attained is truly remarkable – running a Community Centre Group, raising money through home baking, working with local council representatives to raise the profile and offer support for local children in need, and being a senior cadet.”

He added: “We have witnessed a reflection of what these young people have been able to add to our community and this has been such a positive reflection on themselves and the schools they represent.’’

Each of the students received a cash award, certificate and an engraved cup.