Rotary club raises hundreds for charity

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for local charities.

Whitley Bay Rotary Club organised for Santa Claus to visit Park View Shopping Mall in Whitley Bay, with children invited to enter the Rotary Christmas Tree Colouring Competition.

The winner was chosen as eight-year-old Lexi Cable, from Monkseaton, who won family tickets to see the Dick Whittington pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Donations collected during the event raised more than £1,700, which will be spent on local charities and good causes.

Terry Took, chairman of the club, said: “This year’s Christmas Santa collection has been the most successful ever and we are particularly grateful to Park View for allowing us to use its facilities and enable the children to meet Santa.

“We have had hundreds of visitors and some wonderful entries for the Colouring Competition and are delighted to announce Lexi as the winner. We have raised over £1,700, to be spent with local charities and good causes.”

Lexi said she was so excited and couldn’t stop laughing and giggling since she heard the good news and was doubly excited because she was going to see Dick Whittington with the rest of her family.

Officials at Whitley Bay Rotary Club would like to express their thanks to everyone who visited Santa and to all those who gave so generously over the Christmas period and wish everyone the very best for 2019.