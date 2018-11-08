Royal British Legion ready for Remembrance Services with annual Poppy Appeal

Young and old came together to mark the start of honouring those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Dignitaries came together for the official launch of the Poppy Appeal in North Tyneside.

One event at the Beacon Shopping Centre in North Shields was started by Les Gilchrist, Poppy Appeal co-ordinator of the Whitley Bay, North Shields and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, followed by speeches from North Tyneside Council chairman Tommy Mulvenna and Young Mayor Poppy Arnold.

The Young Mayor was presented her youth membership badge by senior poppy collector Betty Punshion.

Les said: “It was great to be able to hold a launch event in North Shields and we are very grateful to everyone involved in making it happen.

“Our small number of volunteers have been out delivering collection tins around the shops and schools in the area for some time now.”

Michael Dale MBE, chairman of the Whitley Bay, North Shields and District Branch, said: “It is great to have the Young Mayor join our branch, we are always looking for new members and Poppy helps shake off the stereotype of it just being for old servicemen and women.

“Our small band of volunteers will be out in the supermarkets and streets collecting to help the Royal British Legion raise the money needed to provide the direct welfare support to our veteran community of all ages.”

For more information about the branch visit www.whitleybaylegion.org.uk