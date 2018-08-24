Safety calls made over Cullercoats Harbour Day

Campaigners have been calling for safety improvements near a popular event.

The annual Cullercoats Harbour Day took place last Saturday in the village’s bay but caused concern for some residents who feel the main seafront road should be pedestrianised on the day to protect visitors.

Members of the Pedestrian Rights campaign group at North Tyneside Public Transport Users Group handed out leaflets and talked to people attending the event.

Vicki Gilbert, of the group, said: “Our campaign was Carfree = Carefree, which encapsulates the idea of the lack of cars offering people a relaxed and safe time to wander without the fear of being run over, just like at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival, especially as the vast majority were families with young children.

“All the people we talked to agreed it would be a good idea to pedestrianise the sea front road for Harbour Day.”

“Our campaign was about making the event car free but also about pedestrianising the event and the fact idling cars are spewing out fumes of air pollution, made worse by having to stop at the crossing.

“We were chatting to people about the 45,000 early deaths from air pollution in England each year, and all agreed that it would be desirable to have no cars at this event on the sea front.

“So surely a small start to make a more pleasant event next year and prevent the families and people attending not have to breath in these noxious fumes, would be to close the road and we are calling on North Tyneside Council to do this for health and safety reasons.”