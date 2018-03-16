Salon and Charlie are award finalists

A North Tyneside salon has made the shortlist for a national accolade.

The Hairdressers and The Beauty Lodge in West Moor is among the finalists in The English Hair and Beauty Awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, which will be held in Manchester on March 25.

It is included in the Hair Salon of the Year section. In addition, Charlie Toon, who only joined the salon six months ago straight from school, is on the Junior Stylist of the Year shortlist.

The salon is also a best hair and beauty salon category finalist in the 1st Newcastle Awards. Winners will be announced on April 9.

Owner and manager Belinda Hillman said: “We are a really busy salon and pride ourselves on our long-term and new staff, and we are delighted to be on these shortlists.

“We love being at the heart of West Moor and we give back as much as we can by donating to local schools and charities.”