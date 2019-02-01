Salon is a finalist for three awards

A North Tyneside salon has made the shortlist for three regional accolades.

The Hairdressers and The Beauty Lodge in West Moor received a public nomination and votes for the Tyne and Wear Business Awards – the ceremony will take place on Sunday in Newcastle.

It is a finalist in the Best Beauty Treatments category.

The public nomination and votes also apply to the English Hair and Beauty Awards in March and it is included in the Hair Salon of the Year section for the North East for the second year running, as well as Best Customer Service in the region for the first time.

Belinda Hillman, owner of the hairdressers, has recently qualified as a Wella Colour Expert – a highly recognised qualification.

She said: “We’ve enjoyed a busy year and would like to thank our clients, and the West Moor and Forest Hall communities, for their support.

“We are also grateful to all the clients who have taken their time to nominate and vote for us in all three categories over the two events.

“We proudly won the Best Hair Salon 2018 accolade in The 1st Newcastle Awards.

“All this success is down to the dedication and hard work of our team of eight, which comes through in the work that we do.

“Charlie Toon, who won the highly commended award for Junior Stylist of the Year at the regional hair and beauty awards last year, continues to shine in her training and Caitlin Bayles, our senior beauty therapist at The Beauty Lodge, has recently qualified as a Dermalogica skin care specialist.”