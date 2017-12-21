Santa limbers up for parkrun

Santas, elves and reindeer will be among the runners at the regular Saturday morning parkrun at Rising Sun Country Park in Benton this weekend.

The last run before Christmas will see a change to the usual format – with a special festive theme and regular runners and novices alike being encouraged to come along and join in the fun.

The 5km event starts at 9am. Participants can walk or jog the course. Children are welcome to join in too, accompanied by an adult

Fancy dress is optional, with prizes for the best costumes for both adults and children. All children will also receive a free bag of reindeer dust as a treat to put out for Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Last year’s event saw more than 300 people taking part and organisers are hoping that this year’s event can be even bigger.

There’s no need to book in advance, simply turn up on the day and join in. If driving, participants are asked to park in the overflow car park at the adjacent Asda store. The nearest Metro station is Palmersville.

All event marshals at the run are participants from North Tyneside Council’s Run North Tyneside.

For details about volunteering on the day, email sport@northtyneside.gov.uk