Santa sweeps into a North Shields supermarket to raise funds

Santa had plenty of little helpers for his annual Christmas collection at Tesco in North Shields.

The ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of North Shields were called in to help members of North Shields Rotary Club with its annual fundraiser at the Norham Road supermarket, from Thursday, December 21, to Saturday, December 23.

The Rotary Club were collecting for a number of local charities.

Past President of Inner Wheel, Ann Carter, can be seen here with her sister, current President, Evelyn Spence, taking a well earned rest with Santa on Friday.