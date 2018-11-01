Sara makes waves to help charity

A recruitment specialist has made waves by swimming a mile to raise money for charity after being inspired by her friend.

Sara Eke, from Northumberland, completed the swim for The Eve Appeal, a charity supporting research into ovarian cancer, after her friend Jane Carr, from Tynemouth, was recently diagnosed with the cancer.

She swam 150 lengths in the pool at the Village Farm Health Club in Shillbottle, raising more than £1,000.

Jane said: “I know Sara has put a lot of training into doing the swim. She’s received donations from residents, her family and business associates too and I’d like to thank them all for their generosity.”

Sara said: “It was tougher than I expected but I kept thinking about all of the people who had put their faith in me by sponsoring me. I’m so pleased to have been able to help this wonderful charity.”