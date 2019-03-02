SCHOOL: Success is no surprise

Having attended Whitley Bay High School, along with my brother and sister, I would like to congratulate the current pupils, staff and leadership team on the news that it has been announced as the best secondary school in North Tyneside.

Government league tables show that the school achieved a strong score in the Progress 8 measure, used to assess how much pupils have improved during their time at the school, for the 2017-18 year.

As a result Whitley Bay High has now replaced Marden High as the highest-ranking school in North Tyneside.

My brother, sister and I all have very happy memories of our time at Whitley Bay High and I am delighted, but not surprised at how well the school is performing for young people in the Monkseaton and Whitley Bay areas.

Over the last few years North Tyneside Council has been fortunate in being given massive Government funding for the refurbishment or total rebuilding of other schools in the borough.

These new facilities will no doubt help to boost pupils’ progress and attainment right across our borough so that every child can reach his or her maximum potential.

Lewis Austin

Conservative candidate, Monkseaton North