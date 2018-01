Hundreds of pounds has been raised for an organisation supporting fishermen, past and present, based at North Shields.

Scott Cole managed to raise £233.10, plus additional gift aid, for the North Shields Fishermen’s Mission by taking part in the Great North Run.

And he recently presented the cheque to Supt Peter Dade, who conducted a blessing after Scott’s marriage to Kimberley Wilkes, the daughter of Brian Wilkes, assistant manager at Royal Quays Marina.