Scottish music legends heading to Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Legendary Scottish duo The Proclaimers are heading to Tynemouth this summer.

Charlie and Craig Reid will headline Sunday’s family day at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival, organised by North Tyneside Council.

The brothers boast worldwide hits spanning three decades and are best known for their huge singles ‘Letter from America’, and ‘I’m Gonna Be’ (500 miles).

‘I’m Gonna Be’ spent six weeks at number one in Australia, six months on the US Billboard Singles Chart and is fondly remembered from one of the pivotal scenes in the movie Shrek.

They will perform at the spectacular Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Sunday, July 14, and will be joined by multi-platinum selling, Irish singer songwriter Jack Lukeman and many more.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE, said: “We’ve wanted to bring The Proclaimers to the festival for many years and finally we’ve got them!

“This year’s event is shaping up to be the best yet with so much local, national and international talent coming to North Tyneside to perform along our fantastic coastline.”

Elsewhere at the festival, Monday, July 8, sees the return of north east singer songwriter Nadine Shah.

The Mercury Prize nominee will perform a special show at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

The Wandering Hearts have been confirmed as special guests for Jack Savoretti’s show on Friday, July 12.

The folk-Americana four-piece are part of the new wave of country bands making waves in the UK and US and have a huge following already, with their debut album Wild Silence a seemingly permanent fixture in the country album charts.

Tickets for The Proclaimers go on sale on Friday, February 22, priced £20 adult and £10 child plus booking fees.

They are available from www.seetickets.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and in person from the Playhouse Whitley Bay box office during office hours.

Tickets for Nadine Shah cost £18 and also go on sale this Friday.

Remaining tickets for Jack Savoretti (Friday, July 12) are also available. Tickets for Sam Fender’s show on Thursday, July 11, and Rick Astley’s show on Saturday, July 13, have now completely sold out.

The festival, now in its 15th year, takes place in Tynemouth and features spectacular outdoor concerts at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, free world-class street entertainment, a jazz stage, children’s pageant, activities in Tynemouth Station and much more. The festival is thought to generate over £1million for the local economy.

For further information find it on Facebook or www.mouthofthetynefestival.com