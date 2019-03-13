Scouts book sale raises £6,600

Thousands of pounds were raised to help a Scout group at a record breaking event.

Whitley Bay and District Scouts raised more than £6,600 at its annual book sale.

Organisers were inundated with donations, with stock being set up outside.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The weather made the event and we had a constant flow of customers who have always come along and supported us. We believe with the weather and stock outside it helped us make such a fantastic profit.

“It’s a truly remarkable figure which is still hard to comprehend.”

The surplus books have been donated to charities, including Oxfam, National Trust at Seaton Delaval Hall, RSPCA, Salvation Army, PDSA, British Red Cross, SCOPE and the Linskill Centre.