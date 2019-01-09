Scouts collect to help food bank

Young Scouts have helped North Tyneside families in need.

In the run up to Christmas, members of Tynemouth District Scouts collected donations to pass on to The BAY Foodbank in time for the festive celebration.

They managed to collect more than 400 donations from their members and their families over the month, which have been passed on to staff at the foodbank.

Sean Mulligan, district youth commissioner, said: “I decided to organise the collection as it is such a worthwhile cause, which is right on our doorstep.

“The Bay Foodbank provides emergency food to individuals or families who are experiencing a financial crisis.

“Everyone knows Christmas puts an extra financial strain on families so it seemed a good time to try to help.”

Sean added: “We have finished our collection for now, however The Bay Foodbank collects all year round.

“Its website has a list of items it is trying to collect, along with places they can be dropped off.

“There is also a link to a BT MyDonate page where money can be donated to it rather than items of food.”

He added that many shops, supermarkets and churches collect donations on behalf of The BAY Foodbank, including the One Stop Shop in Kirton Park Terrace, Barista Cafe in the Beacon Centre, Morrisons at the Collingwood Centre, all in North Shields, and Whitley Bay Baptist Church in Park Avenue in Whitley Bay, as well as many other places.

All of the youth sections in Tynemouth District are open to boys and girls aged between six and 25; the adult section is open from 25 to 60-plus.

For more information call the Northumberland Scout’s County Office on 0191 266 8822, visit www.tynemouthscouts.org.uk or the national site at www.scouts.org.uk or email media@tynemouthscouts.org.uk