Scouts in appeal for book donations

Donations are being sought for an annual fundraising event.

Whitley Bay District Scouts are appealing for donations for their yearly book sale.

Over the last 15 years, they have raised tens of thousands of pounds from the book sale to support scouting in the Whitley Bay area.

The next sale is from February 19 to 24, at the District Scout Headquarters, Quarry Centre, Broadway, Cullercoats. It will be open daily from 10am to 4pm, plus 7pm to 8.30pm, Tuesday to Thursday, and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

A spokesman for the scouts said: “We are again appealing for good quality second-hand books, jigsaws, CDs and DVDs.

“The sale is one of the biggest book sales in the area and people travel from all over the north east to attend.

“The scouts have a team of adult supporters who work for six weeks prior to the sale sorting the fiction books by authors and the non-fiction into their categories.

“Last year’s sale raised over £5,000 for district funds and we would be delighted if we could raise the same amount this year.”

Donations can be dropped off every Thursday, between 2pm and 4pm, and 7pm and 8.30pm, at the District Scout Headquarters, Marden Quarry Park, Broadway, Cullercoats.

For anyone who can not deliver books to the drop-off point, the Scouts run a collection service, which is only available for people living in the Whitley Bay town area. To arrange a collection, or for more details about the sale, ring 0191 252 3265.