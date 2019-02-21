Sea cadets seeking new junior section

Youngsters interested in becoming a sea cadet are being invited to an open day.

Whitley Bay Sea Cadets are holding the event for young people on Saturday.

Anyone aged nine to 11 and their families can drop into the cadets’ base in Bromley Avenue, between 10am and 2pm, for a variety of activities and team games.

Whitley Bay is looking to become one of the first units in the country to create a new junior section for nine to 11-year-olds, which will meet from 10am to noon on a Saturday for a variety of activities on land and water.

A unit spokesperson said: “Not only will the cadets discover new skills and interests, they also develop their confidence, self-discipline and ability to work in teams.”

Anyone interested can drop-in on Saturday.

Alternatively, contact Louise Ridden, the northern area development worker, at lridden@ms-sc.org or call 07970 002979.

The Sea Cadets use a nautical theme based on the customs of the Royal Navy to teach skills from cookery to computers, engineering, first aid, sailing, navigation and the art of seamanship, both on land and on the water.

Today, they involve 14,000 young people based in 400 units in towns, cities and ports across the UK.