Seaman takes the presidential helm

A new president has been appointed by Whitley Bay Rotary Club.

Terry Took has taken over from out-going past-president John Clarkson.

Terry, who comes from Yorkshire, has lived and worked in the north east for the past 50 years and is married to Jacqueline, raising two sons and a daughter.

Terry always wanted to go to sea and has therefore spent all his working life as a seaman, not only as a captain on large tankers, a North Sea Pilot, but latterly as assistant harbour master at the Port of Tyne and Port of Blyth.

Terry is also an Elder Brother of Trinity House, Newcastle, and was for a number of years, its marine director.

He is still involved with marine matters and with the Trinity House education programme, but is now looking forward to taking on the new challenges of his presidential duties, having been for many years a member of the Rotary organisation.