Search is on to fill prestigious positions

The search is on to find the next voices for young people in North Tyneside.

Nominations are now open for young people to put themselves forward for the roles of Young Mayor and Member of UK Youth Parliament.

The Young Mayor will hold office for a year and will act as a figurehead for young people in North Tyneside, giving them a voice and influencing decisions made by North Tyneside Council’s Elected Mayor, cabinet and council.

Also in post for one year, the other successful candidate will join 350 others from across the UK as part of Youth Parliament. Their job will be to represent young people from the borough, taking forward their views and debating on their behalf locally, regionally and nationally.

Mayor Norma Redfearn, said: “As the council, it is important to us that everyone in North Tyneside has their say in our decisions.

“Our current Young Mayor, Oscar, and Member of UK Youth Parliament, Sophie, do a fantastic job in gathering the views of North Tyneside’s young people and I always look forward to hearing about their projects and ideas to improve the borough.

“This is a great opportunity for young people to really get involved with politics and I’d like to wish all of our entrants the best of luck.”

Young Mayor Oscar Daniel, 14, and a pupil at Marden High School, said: “Being Young Mayor has been fantastic. I’ve learned so much in my year in the role and it really has been an amazing experience.”

Sophie, 18, who attends George Stephenson High School, said: “Being Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) has been a great experience for me.

“I’ve had some amazing opportunities over the past year.”

Young people aged between 11 and 18 who live, work or attend school or college in North Tyneside, are eligible to stand, and take part in the vote.

Nominations close on January 5.

Nomination packs are available from www.northtyneside.gov.uk, email youngmayor@northtyneside.gov.uk or by calling (0191) 643 8215.

Preliminary online voting opens from January 8 until January 29, to whittle down the final top four candidates.

Final voting for the coveted position takes place in schools and selected council buildings between February 19 and 21.

The successful candidates hold the posts for 12 months, from the end of February.

Most of their duties are arranged outside of the school day. They are also supported to make certain they honour all school commitments.

The preliminary voting process was introduced in 2010, due to extremely high levels of interest in the Young Mayor position.