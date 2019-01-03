Season’s joy is brought to local seafarers

Christmas cheer has been brought to seafarers, thanks to two organisations.

For the second year running, marine mutual liability insurer North P&I Club and seafarers’ charity Apostleship of the Sea (AoS) teamed up to donate presents.

North P&I handed over 67 Christmas shoeboxes filled with essentials and treats to Paul Atkinson, AoS port chaplain for Blyth and Tyne, to be distributed to seafarers over the festive period.

John Webb, senior executive (claims) at North P&I, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of staff at North. Not only have we exceeded the number of shoeboxes that we were able to donate last year, but the quality and quantity of the gifts received has far exceeded our expectations.

“Many of our colleagues are ex-seafarers and have always appreciated the Christmas gifts in a shoebox, something they say brought a smile to their face while celebrating Christmas on board.”

Paul said: “People sometimes tend to forget the human element to shipping – seafarers – so this is a wonderful thank you gesture to let them know they are appreciated.

“We would like to express our thanks to North P&I.”