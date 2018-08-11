Second talk on Bard of Tyneside

Following the successful first talk about Joe Wilson, a second will be held at Cullercoats Coffee on Wednesday.

Musician Pete Scott and playwright Ed Waugh will speak about the Bard of Tyneside and their forthcoming play, with music, called The Great Joe Wilson.

It will be stopping off at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Tuesday, September 11.

Joe Wilson was born in Newcastle in 1841 and died of TB in 1875, aged only 33, leaving behind around 360 songs including Keep Your Feet Still, Geordie Hinny, Gallowgate Lad and Sally Wheatley.

Mat Slater – who owns the popular coffee shop in John Street, next to Cullercoats Metro station – said: “The first talk went down a storm and we are encouraging people to come along to enjoy this exciting event.”

The talk, with music, is sponsored by Tynemouth Coffee and it will start at 7.30pm. Entry is free and all are welcome.

The Great Joe Wilson – a co-production between Wisecrack and the 1,000-seat Darlington Hippodrome, one of the venues for the play – is touring the North East in September.