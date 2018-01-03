Service honours life of police officer killed on duty

A memorial service has been held to honour a former Northumbria Police officer who was tragically killed while on duty in Canada.

Last Friday, respects were paid to John Davidson, with his family travelling to see his name unveiled on the Force’s Memorial Wall, based at Middle Engine Lane Police Station in Wallsend.

Pc John Davidson's family at the unveiling of his name on the memorial wall at Middle Engine Lane Police Station Wallsend. Picture by Tom Banks.

During a short, non-religious service, Pc Davidson’s wife Denise, his three children Drew, Dina and Fay, together with other family members, were joined by ex-colleagues and friends.

Temporary Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: “It was a privilege to welcome John’s family and friends to honour his life and the significant contribution he made while serving as an officer with Northumbria Police.

“John was tragically killed while going about the duty of public service we all hold so very close to our hearts.”

He added: “When you join Northumbria Police you became a member of the Force family and that doesn’t change when you move on.

Pc John Davidson's name on the memorial wall at Middle Engine Lane Police Station Wallsend. Picture by Tom Banks.

“John’s former colleagues, many of whom considered him a good friend, continue to speak with warmth and affection about a man who was clearly dedicated to his role.”

Pc Davidson served from 1993. He worked as a 24/7 response officer in Byker, Whitley Bay and North Shields, latterly as a motor patrols officer.

In 2006, he moved to Canada, where he served with Abbotsford Police Department.

On November 6, he was tragically killed going about the duty of public service.