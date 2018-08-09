Service is flying high after inspection

A North East emergency service has impressed its inspectors.

The Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) has been praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its “strong commitment to deliver the best care possible”.

Following an inspection earlier this year at the charity’s Durham Tees Valley Airport and Langwathby bases, the report confirmed the charity had continued to deliver the highest standards of critical care and had further developed greater patient-centred improvements.

They found the service was proactively engaged with initiatives to enhance patient care and develop and improve services; staff showed compassion, dignity and respect towards patients and their families; the culture within the service was supportive; leaders were experienced, knowledgeable and showed enthusiasm; and there was a culture of continued learning, openness and honesty.

The CQC has praised the charity’s innovation in developing a tailor-made computer system, which records all patient contact and treatment.

Grahame Pickering, chief executive of GNAAS, said: “This demonstrates the dedication of all staff and volunteers in ensuring the service delivers a world class pre-hospital care service for the people of the region.

“But in order to do this, we need the public to keep supporting us where they can. We could not continue to fly without them.”

The full report is available on the charity’s website or at www.cqc.org.uk

GNAAS is a charity and relies on the support of the public to survive

Last financial year, it cost £5.1million to keep the service running.

To find out how you can help, please call 01325 487263 or visit www.gnaas.com