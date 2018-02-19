Shields ferry checks in for inspection

An iconic Tyne ferry is in dry dock for its annual inspection.

The Shields ferry, Pride of the Tyne, is undergoing its yearly health check by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The Pride, which was built at the Swan Hunter shipyard in 1993, can only undergo the work by being taken out of the water.

It includes a detailed inspection of the ferry’s hull, which this year is being applied with a type of paint to prevent a build of marine foul.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the cross-Tyne ferry service, always carries out these inspections in the winter months so that both of its ferries are ready for the busy summer season.

The Shields ferry service, which has been operated by Nexus since 1972, carries half a million passengers a year.