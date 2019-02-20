Shields Ferry to be suspended for a week

Ferry passengers are being advised that the service will be suspended next week for maintenance work.

The cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service will be closed from Monday, February 25, to Sunday, March 3, for essential work on the South Shields landing.

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the Shields Ferry, says services will resume as usual at 6.45am on Monday, March 4.

While crossings are suspended a half-hourly replacement bus service will run between the North Shields and South Shields ferry landings via the Tyne Tunnel.

The maintenance work will involve the completion of an existing programme of structural repairs on the South Shields landing.

Customer services director at Nexus Huw Lewis said: “The nature of the work we have to carry out means that we have to suspend services for seven days. I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to our customers.

“During the closure we will have a frequent replacement bus service in operation for customers to get between North Shields and South Shields.

“It is vital work that we are doing and it will ensure that the ferry landings are structurally sound for many years to come.

“The work is on the access ramp to the landing itself so it is not possible to operate a ferry service when this is closed to customers.

“There are no other suitable alternative ferry landing points on the South Shields side of the river for us to use.”

Customers are advised that bikes are not permitted on the replacement bus service.

Cyclists will need to use the Tyne Tunnel bike shuttle services, which depart every 30 minutes from the pedestrian tunnel entrances in Tyne Street in Jarrow and Tyne View Terrace in Howdon.

For more information visit www.nexus.org.uk or call Nexus on 0191 202 0747. Information and updates will also be on the Shields Ferry Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theshieldsferry