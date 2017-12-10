Shields Ferry to host a special Santa’s Grotto

Santa Claus will be making a special visit to the river Tyne.

The cross-Tyne Shields Ferry is hosting Santa’s Grotto on Monday, December 11, from 3pm to 7pm.

The event will give local youngsters the chance to meet Santa with Metro Radio breakfast show hosts Steve and Karen will dropping in.

Refreshments will be served on board and all of the proceeds will go to Metro Radio’s Mission Christmas appeal.

The appeal, which is run by Metro’s Cash for Kids charity, collects Christmas presents to hand out to under privileged children.

Shields Ferry Manager, Carol Timlin, said: “We’re really looking forward to some festive fun on board the ferry with the visit of Santa.

“This will be a really great event for all the family and everyone is welcome to pop down.

“We’re thrilled to be joined by Steve and Karen from Metro Radio and supporting such a worthy cause that helps so many people at this time of year.”

Anyone who wants to donate a gift to the Mission Christmas appeal can leave them at a collection point on board the Shields Ferry.

This will be in place until Saturday, December 16.